Much-needed rain moved across the state this morning, especially for those in the region’s northern half. Areas like Goodland saw almost an inch of rainfall.

Showers have moved out, for now, leaving behind cloud cover that is helping us on the cooler side for now. Temperatures are significantly cooler than they were yesterday, but we will not stay this comfortable for long. Highs today will depend on where you are located compared to the boundary that has set up in the southern half of the state.

Those in Southwestern and Southcentral Kansas will bake with highs reaching the 100-degree mark. Those north of the boundary will feel some relief with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Isolated showers will start to bubble up in Southwest and Southcentral during the late afternoon and early evening. These storms will then track north, moving towards I-70 tonight.

Spotty showers linger into the start of Tuesday, but activity will pick up again during the evening. The front will remain rooted in place, not moving much tomorrow, which will again cause a wide spread of temperatures across the Sunflower State.

Our unsettled pattern sticks around as we head into the week with spotty rain chances almost every day. We will be suck in a pattern of dry days with rain overnight through Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be the best bet for widespread rain this week.

This will also be when our temperatures return to below our seasonal average, with highs in the mid-80s. So we have to make it through two more days of intense heat, but relief is in sight.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 100 Wind: NE/SE 8-18

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 75 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 101 Wind: SW/NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 74 Wind: NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 66 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 70 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.