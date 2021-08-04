Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spotty showers and rumbles possible before hot temperatures return

A disturbance to our west will bring a chance of rain back to the forecast. First in Western Kansas today, especially once we get into the afternoon. While a few storms are possible, severe weather is not expected.

More clouds to the west and a chance of rain should help eliminate some of the smoky haze we have been dealing with. However, there will be more that lingers to the east which will likely result in reduced air quality again.

After a mild morning in the 60s, highs will not be too toasty in the 80s and 90s.

After sundown, rain and storms to the west will begin to fizzle out but there could still be some raindrops around that track to the east. A chance of rain will arrive in Central Kansas during the overnight and by Thursday.

The Thursday morning commute will not be a washout as we start mild in the 60s. As activity keeps tracking to the east, Western Kansas will be drier while Central and Eastern Kansas could see a shower or storm through the day.

The entire area will dry out by the evening and then high temperatures will really heat back up to end the work week. Highs in the 90s will be a common sight across the area into and over the weekend. Some triple digit highs could be sprinkled in to the north and west.

Another front approaches into the weekend and could spark a shower or storm first to the west Friday night, then there will be a chance for the rest of the area Saturday. These slim storm chances will not impact our temperatures much as we stay toasty through next week.