Scattered showers and storms will keep popping today, heavily focused across south central and southeastern Kansas into Oklahoma.

One or two could become stronger containing hail and high winds. We have a Marginal Risk for southern Kansas with a Slight Risk in Oklahoma. Our friends in Oklahoma will have more organized activity.

A few random showers and storms will linger overnight, shifting into southeast Kansas.

Wednesday looks like it will be dry for most of the state. By evening, we will need to watch areas near Phillipsburg and Hill City.

A storm or two could try to pop up by Wednesday evening in a small sliver farther northwest.

Attention then turns to Thursday. Moisture will be on the march. It will feel muggier as the days go by this week. This will help spark another round of storms from northwest Kansas into the central parts of the state.

Damaging winds and large hail will be primary hazards.

Friday and Saturday will both offer up storm chances, some of which could be severe. A low-pressure system will develop out of Colorado and track into Kansas.

It meanders around through the first half of the weekend keeping rain chances alive north of I-70 but also farther East of I-135. Unfortunately, due to the positioning of this feature, southwest Kansas will miss the moisture connection.

Saturday we will need to monitor for severe storms East of the Turnpike. If this low slows down, it could pull these storm chances farther west. Today’s model guidance is slightly slower than model runs 24 hours ago which would keep the potential for severe weather within the KSN viewing area.

High temperatures will be near seasonal standards primarily in the 80s with a few upper 70s thrown in down the road.

Overnight lows will also cool behind this system this weekend with some parts of Kansas feeling the 40s. Winds are also expected to increase Friday before relaxing this weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 80 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman