Everybody gained a little moisture over the last 24 hours. As predicted, heavier amounts of 1″ to nearly 2″ aligned for about 2/3 of the state.

Snow ranged from a dusting to over a foot just west of the Kansas/Colorado state line.

A surface low-pressure system is positioned in northeast Kansas this evening. This enabled the moisture the last day and is not done with us yet. It is tracking away from our region, but not before reinforcing wind gusts from 40 to 50 MPH into the evening. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect.

Winds relax after sundown but pick up again later through the overnight and into Wednesday as this system departs. Winds will gust between 35 and 45 MPH.

The backside of this system keeps snow in northcentral Kansas into the early overnight where amounts will be light with scattered showers impacting central into eastern communities. The west dries out.

Unfortunately, there will be another round of severe storms from Louisiana into Mississippi and Alabama where tornadoes are likely today.

Any remaining rain/snow showers closer to home track to the Kansas/Missouri state line Wednesday morning. This will be enough to keep more clouds east and sunshine west into Wednesday night.

Temps stay cool through mid-week before warming Thursday. Expect highs to return to the 50s and 60s with increasing warmth into the weekend. By Sunday, highs out west will approach the lower 80s. Winds also increase. As we dry out, fire weather concerns need to be monitored.

Wichita even looks to make a run for the 80s early next week before our next storm system arrives. That system looks pegged for Tuesday into Wednesday with scattered rain showers for most and snow confined to northwest towns. Our active pattern remains in play with another system during the first few days of April that also brings more rain and possibly snow. Severe storm chances look low right now.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 32 Wind: N/NW 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 47 Wind: NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 30 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 73 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 45 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman