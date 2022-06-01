Rain has been heavy in parts of south central and southeastern Kansas early this week. Some locations were able to pick up over 4 inches of rainfall in less than 24 hours.

We will continue to dodge more showers and a few random rumbles into Wednesday evening.

Any additional rain over soaked areas will keep flooding concerns high as a Flood Watch remains active into tonight. Many counties have been upgraded to Flood Warnings due to higher river levels.

Skies will eventually clear as high pressure moves in. Temperatures will cool overnight before bouncing back Thursday.

Highs on Thursday return to the 70s after Wednesday’s cooler turn.

There is a chance for a few sprinkles and showers to the southwest Thursday morning with another round possible overnight. We will need to watch this wave as it may survive and bring more storms to our south-central counties by early Friday morning.

The kickoff for Riverfest could honestly not be better. We will have comfy temps and low humidity for the Sundown Parade and Twilight Pops Concert before the door opens to another unsettled stretch.

Storms work down the pipeline from the northwest Friday night into Saturday morning.

A stronger storm or two is not out of the question to the northwest Friday night. Damaging winds and large hail would be our primary concerns.

We have another disturbance that travels through primarily during the overnight from northwest to southeast Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A couple of cold fronts will work through the region next week. This keeps storms in play as our summertime pattern typical for the Central High Plains establishes itself. Storms will favor the overnights as opposed to the daytime. Timing will be worked out as we get closer to each disturbance. Temps will also trend on the warmer side but not stray too terribly far from average next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 52 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 75 Wind: N/E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 54 Wind: E/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 79 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 59 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman