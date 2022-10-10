A pleasant afternoon is in store today, with highs in the 70s and 80s across the state. Clouds will mix in with our blue skies, especially for those in the southern half of the state.

This evening, a few spotty showers will be possible along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line as moisture surges north. Rain will be hit or miss, with most of the state remaining dry. We dry out by the start of Tuesday.

Due to the dry and breezy conditions in the northwestern portion of the state tomorrow, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued until 7 PM on Tuesday. Strong winds will arrive ahead of the approaching front.

The potential for a few strong to severe storms is in the forecast for Tuesday evening and overnight as our next cold front advances into the state. Portions of central and eastern Kansas are at a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Strong winds and large hail will be possible with any isolated cells that become severe.

The front will arrive late on Tuesday and track east throughout the night. Those in western Kansas will miss out on most of the shower activity. Rain will clear out by sunrise on Wednesday, and cooler northerly winds will move into the region.

Temperatures will be in an up-and-down trend for the next severe days. Highs will dip behind the front, and we will fall back into the low 70s. Southerly winds return for the start of the weekend as highs will near 80 degrees before dropping back to our seasonal average for next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 80 Wind: S/SW 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 59 Wind: SW/S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 82 Wind: S/SW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 55 Wind: S/N 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 72 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 76 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 71 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 73 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll