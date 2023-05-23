Hit-or-miss rainfall will track across the Sunflower State this afternoon. Temperatures reach into the 70s with thicker clouds staying put over southcentral Kansas.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will flare up during the evening as we enter into the warmest time of the day. Most will miss the rainfall today, and those who see it will only see a quick shower here or there.

A few strong storms are possible across the panhandle. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary concerns for any storm that reaches severe criteria.

Temperatures dip back into the 50s this evening, with showers lingering across the southern half of the state.

Tomorrow afternoon will feature a similar pattern to what we will see this afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will pop up in the afternoon.

Temperatures will increase tomorrow as we flirt with the 80s in central and eastern Kansas. Winds will stay out of the south, which will help pull warmer air into the state.

Our next stronger piece of energy moves off the Rockies and brings a line of showers and thunderstorms into western Kansas by Wednesday night. Heavy rain will arrive during the evening, stretching the length of the state.

Stronger storms will be possible for our southwest counties. A Slight Risk for severe weather is in place for Texas County, Oklahoma. All forms of severe weather are possible.

We dry out by the start of Thursday, but more pop-up storms are possible by the evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible.

Rain chances stick around for the work week but will eventually tap off as we move into the holiday weekend. Temperatures also climb into the upper 80s, making for a great couple of days to get outside!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 78 Wind: SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 59 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: NE/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 79 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 87 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll