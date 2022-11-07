Southerly winds will help usher in moisture today, increasing cloud cover and helping temperatures to be near our seasonal average. Highs will range from the mid-50s to the mid-60s this afternoon.

An increase in moisture will also lead to the potential for spotty showers starting in southern Kansas late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Showers drift into central and eastern Kansas by the afternoon and could produce a rumble of thunder or two.

Winds will increase dramatically tomorrow. Gusts up to 40 MPH are possible as southerly flow driver temperatures into the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next chance of rain arrives in the middle of the week as a cold front moves into the state. Storms will fire up late Wednesday night and track across the state throughout Thursday.

A few storms may become strong to severe during peak heating Thursday afternoon ahead of the cold front.

Behind the cold front, a drastic temperature change arrives for the region. Strong northerly winds drop temperatures from the 70s on Thursday to the 40s on Friday. This will shock the system for the weekend as cooler temperatures lead us into next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 64 Wind: E/SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 57 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers. Hi: 71 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 62 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 77 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 70 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 46 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 46 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll