Spotty showers west will become a bit more organized farther to the east this evening as a cold front begins to work through.

Areas along and south of Highway 54 stand the best chance at finding a few storms mixing in.

An isolated stronger storm could produce some smaller hail. We will clear things out just in time for the weekend.

Sunshine returns Saturday with temperatures rebounding into the 60s and 70s by the afternoon.

A weak cold front moves through the region Sunday. By Sunday evening, this system will produce a few showers mainly across far southern Kansas into northern Oklahoma Sunday night into Monday.

As a boundary lingers in the region, this keeps better chances for rain in the picture Monday across southern into central and eastern Kansas. A few showers on the back side of this system remain possible Tuesday before we dry things out Wednesday. Gusty conditions and cooler temperatures look to take us into the second half of the work week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 50% chance of rain. Lo: 41 Wind: S/NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 66 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Lo: 47 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 47 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 43 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 45 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, breezy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige