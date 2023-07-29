Scattered showers are tracking through central Kansas this evening. Light rainfall will continue to move southeast over the next few hours as we watch a boundary exit the Sunflower State.

Our eyes are on our next wave of energy as it moves out of Colorado and across the state line overnight. A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place for a large portion of the region as storms could produce strong winds and large hail as they move east.

Temperatures fall back into the 60s across western Kansas while central Kansas holds onto the 70s overnight. Our next wave of energy will bring showers to northwest Kansas after 11 PM.

Showers will track across northwest Kansas late this evening and eventually arrive in northcentral Kansas for the start of our Sunday. Rainfall will diminish as it tracks through southcentral Kansas in the afternoon, but an isolated storm or two remains possible.

Temperatures will inch back toward the 100-degree mark by tomorrow afternoon. Winds stay out of the south, with sunshine out west and spotty showers across central Kansas.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in place for southcentral Kansas through 9 PM tomorrow. Our heat index will be close to 110 degrees. Please make sure to drink plenty of water over the next few days as temperatures remain toasty.

We will continue to bake under the bubble of high pressure for the workweek with highs in the triple-digits. Our next strong cold front will arrive just in time for the weekend. Rain chances will increase with the boundary this weekend, and temperatures will return to our seasonal average.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 100 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 75 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 101 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 103 Lo: 79 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 102 Lo: 79 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 101 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll