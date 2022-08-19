Storms continue to push into central and eastern Kansas through midday. There is an approaching cold front sliding through that has sparked these storms. We are not expecting severe weather for now, however later in the day when the front taps into better ingredients a few cells could become strong. Watch for an isolated cell to have strong winds and hail into central and eastern Kansas.

Some activity will reach south central into southeast Kansas through the afternoon and evening. Storms will be more miss than hit again, but some spots will get to enjoy heavy rainfall.

Expect some lingering showers and storms even into the overnight. If you have any outdoor plans Friday night, no need to cancel, however just keep an eye on the radar for an isolated cell or two.

It looks like Saturday morning some lingering showers and storms will be left along the boundary. That clears to the south during the day and helps keep most of our rain chances off to the south. With that said, a random bubble up shower or storm is possible through midday.

Temperatures this weekend will be beautiful! Enjoy some time out walking, running, riding the bike or at the lake. Expect mid to upper 80s for most of the state. A few could climb into the lower 90s. Southern Kansas will have moderate humidity levels.

We have a slight warmup on the way for next week, but still our temperatures stay closer to average for this time of year. No signs of a major heat wave for now.

8/19/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 91 Wind: S/SW 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: SW/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears