Storms will be the main focus across our northwest counties this evening. Damaging 60 to 70 MPH winds will be the greatest hazard where a Marginal Risk is posted into the overnight. A few landspouts are possible earlier in the evening.

Radar will become even more animated as we get closer to our 10 PM broadcast. Today was one of our hottest days this week before we gradually chip away at the heat dome by a few degrees each day with a series of disturbances that will bring more chances for rain to the region.

Storms will spread to the east and drop south into the overnight before falling apart.

Thursday will be another toasty day with temps above average.

An isolated shower or storm is possible later in the day into the early overnight. Rain looks sparse and not everybody will partake in a raindrop or two throughout the Sunflower State.

Friday afternoon and evening look better for scattered showers and storms. Some rainfall will be heavy. Rain will be hit or miss and lightning will be a hazard to watch for Friday Football Fever.

Model guidance today is being reluctant with sweeping this moisture completely away from our region over the holiday weekend. The slightest twitch north or west will greatly influence where the storms will favor. That said, much of the state should be able to enjoy some sunshine and dry times to be outdoors. Temperatures will bounce around near-average for this time of year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 67 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman