A few showers and rumbles of thunder were pushing through central and eastern Kansas through the midday hours. Storms were not severe and any activity over the rest of the day will not reach severe levels. A few streaks of lightning and some small hail are possible. The showers and storms are moving quick and will likely be off to our east into the early evening.

Highs on Tuesday will be warmer out west in the 70s and a bit cooler across central and eastern Kansas in the 60s. We will see incredibly strong winds, especially out west.

Winds will gust between 40 and 60 mph today. That is keeping blowing dust and tricky travel for many across western Kansas. The axis of winds will shift to the east as the afternoon goes on.

High Fire Danger will linger through Tuesday near the Kansas and Colorado state line. No burning under these conditions.

Another wave of thunderstorms is possible on Wednesday as we have a cold front that pushes through. It will switch winds out of the northwest and then spark up some activity mainly to the southeast of the Kansas turnpike. That is where a slight risk for severe weather has been highlighted. A cell or two with large hail is the main concern.

Yet another wave of isolated storms is possible on Thursday and a marginal risk has been highlighted for central and eastern Kansas as well. Most of us stay dry from both Wednesday and Thursday events.

A dry line and a cold front will help some more showers and storms get going on Friday night. We need to be weather aware as this could be a larger severe weather event. Meaning more of us in the KSN viewing area could be impacting, including those out west. Ample moisture and warmer temperatures will help fuel the incoming system. Keep an eye out for Friday night!

This is a warm stretch heading into the weekend. Then our temperatures reset a bit closer to average for this time of year.

4/19/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 64 Wind: SE/S 15-25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 55 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 78 Wind: S/N 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 57 Wind: NE/E 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 78 Lo: 54 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears