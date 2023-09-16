Mild temperatures today were the case across much of the region. Highs in southcentral Kansas reached the mid-70s, almost 10 degrees below our seasonal average. This is a result of the overcast skies we saw for most of the day.

A cold front is tracking across the region, bringing drier air into the state. This will keep skies clear for the end of the weekend, but not before we see a few storms along the passing boundary this evening. Most of the storm activity has stayed to our northeast this afternoon but will drift into the KSN viewing area this evening.

A storm or two could become severe. A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place for our far northeastern counties tonight where storms have the best chance of producing gusty winds and large hail.

Most of the activity will happen before midnight with storms winding down in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Lows will fall into the 40s and 50s tonight with clearing skies. Winds stay out of the north after the passing cold front.

Southerly winds will take back control tomorrow. That means we will see much warmer temperatures than we experienced today, plus more sunshine.

Our next chance of moisture arrives for central Kansas on Monday evening as an unsettled pattern begins to unfold for the rest of the week. Scattered showers will persist through the overnight, with western Kansas remaining dry.

Widespread showers will arrive on Tuesday with the heaviest rainfall in eastern Kansas. Rain chances remain nearly daily for the rest of the workweek and into the weekend.

Multiple days of rainfall will help temperatures stay near our seasonal average for the second half of the week. The two sunniest days will also be the warmest as we see a warm start to the week before a more fall-like feel leads us into the final week of September.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 54 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 84 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 58 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 87 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll