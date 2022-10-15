Showers and thunderstorms are already starting to fire up in Oklahoma this evening, along and ahead of the cold front that tracked across Kansas yesterday. A secondary boundary is now sinking across the Sunflower State, bringing a reinforcing push of northerly winds into the region.

A few scattered showers and storms will flare up along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line after 10 PM this evening. Most storm activity will stay south of Highway 54, with the rest of the state seeing partly cloudy skies overnight.

The strongest storms will stay south, but Kay County, Oklahoma, is included in the marginal risk for tonight. A few storms could become severe, producing hail and strong winds.

Temperatures will be slow to cool tonight, with lows ranging from the 50s in southern Kansas to the upper 30s farther to the northwest.

Strong northerly flow will continue tomorrow and will work to break apart the cloud cover by the afternoon. Highs will be much cooler than we saw today and will feel much more seasonal for this time of year.

Temperatures drop late Sunday night into Monday morning. Below-freezing conditions are expected for Northwest Kansas, which is why a Freeze Watch has been issued until 10 AM Monday. If you have any sensitive plants, ensure they are covered or brought indoors as we head into the start of the week.

Temperatures will be on a roller coaster this week. We crash into the 60s by Monday and eventually bottom out in the mid-50s on Tuesday. We then start our gradual ascent back to above-average highs in the upper 70s by next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 50 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 70 Wind: N/NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 39 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 61 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 54 Lo: 31 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 72 Lo: 43 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 79 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll