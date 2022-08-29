South of I-70 is the hotspot for scattered showers and thunderstorms into the evening.

A few storms will make a run to become severe with 60 MPH winds and quarter size hail. Those under a stronger storm will benefit from a healthy dosage of rain.

It will be hit or miss so not everybody will partake as a not as hot front cruises through the region today.

Storms dissipate overnight and we will be dry by dawn Tuesday.

Tuesday morning will be steamy but drier air will mix the moisture out for a more comfortable feeling by afternoon. Seasonably hot temperatures will feel better through the afternoon.

While a stray shower cannot be ruled out in the extreme southwest corner Tuesday evening, we will await our next system Wednesday night.

Those near the Kansas/Nebraska state line stand the best shot for additional showers. Chances farther south increase Thursday into Friday. Friday Football Fever may have a few storms around from central into eastern Kansas.

It will be a close call with unsettled skies skimming our area to the south and east over the holiday weekend. The slightest twitch could bring this farther north. Something to watch. Long term, highs in the 90s look to dominate the first couple weeks of September, keeping our afternoon highs above the norm.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of a shower or storm Lo: 68 Wind: S/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 92 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

