Showers and thunderstorms are firing up along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line this evening, along the passing cold front.

A few spotty storms will continue until after sunset, mainly for our Oklahoma counties. Coverage will be very limited and most will miss out on the rain.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place for portions of Southcentral Kansas as any storms that manage to form could produce strong wind gusts. These strong to severe storms will be very isolated.

Temperatures cool off overnight, with those to the north falling into the 50s behind the cold front. Those in South Kansas will see temperatures in the low 60s with starry skies.

Those in North Kansas will see temperatures in the upper 80s tomorrow, thanks to yesterday’s cold front, but those in South Kansas will reach the low 90s.

A warm and stagnant weather pattern takes hold of the forecast as we head into Labor Day. A stray shower will be possible tomorrow afternoon for Southcentral Kansas, but most will stay dry. It will be a great weekend to enjoy some time outside camping, grilling, or getting out on the lake. Make sure to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen!

Rain chances dry up as we head into the upcoming week as high pressure builds back to our west and becomes our main weather influencer.

Get ready for a toasty week ahead with daily highs dancing in the low to mid-90s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 62 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 90 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 62 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll