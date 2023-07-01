Showers and storms are drifting south this evening. Storms have mainly stayed north of the I-70 corridor but as starting to creep farther south.

Strong winds and hail will be the primary concerns for those in northeast Kansas tonight as storms push across the region.

A few showers will try to push into southcentral Kansas, but most of the activity will stay to the northeast. Areal flooding will also be a concern as storms have produced periods of heavy rainfall.

Spotty showers are the trend for central Kansas overnight. Those out west will see partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures.

Temperatures tomorrow will be near our seasonal average. Chances for rain arrive Sunday night and linger through Monday. We begin to crank up the heat into the mid-90s for the 4th of July.

Tomorrow’s rainfall chances will arrive in western Kansas after 6 PM. Storms will push east and fall apart as we head through the night.

Strong winds, heavy rain, and hail will be the primary concerns with any storms tomorrow that become severe.

A few spotty showers will be possible on Monday afternoon, especially across southcentral Kansas. Rain will be hit or miss, with most missing out on the moisture.

Skies stay dry through the daytime on Independence Day. Temperatures will be warm in the mid-90s. As we head into the overnight, showers, and storms will once again move into the region. Most fireworks shows should be in the clear, though the later in the night they occur, the more likely we will see showers.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 90 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll