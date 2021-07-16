Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spotty weekend storm chances, slightly cooler temperatures

Early morning storms continue across parts of southeast Kansas. Storms are not severe but are dropping very heavy rainfall for some. Radar estimated rainfall ranges between 1 to 3 inches in a short time frame.

For this reason, a few Areal Flood Warnings have been issued and will likely stay in place through mid-morning (Greenwood).

The threat is mainly for lower lying areas to see some flooding, especially those creeks and streams. As the front continues to push through, it is leaving the rest of the state quiet behind it with a mix of clear sky and clouds. We also have some patchy dense fog out west. A Dense Fog Advisory lasts for parts of western Kansas until 10 AM.

That “cold front” was not much to write home about. It will keep us a little cooler in the upper 80s to near 90 across the state, but it is not bringing much humidity relief.

Most of us will start the day in the 60s and low 70s thanks to clouds in place. We will warm to an average summer day out there. I think clouds gradually clear, and we will see some sunshine later on.

I have dropped precipitation chances off for Friday but brought them back for Western Kansas later this evening.

A few isolated storms are possible out that way late Friday night, but that is about it. An isolated storm could become strong to severe. Hail and damaging winds are the main concerns.

A remnant boundary should sit over the region for the weekend. This will help with a few more slim storm chances through Monday. Do not cancel your outdoor plans as most of the state will just have to dodge a few isolated storms on Saturday, possibly becoming a bit more widespread on Sunday. We just wanted to keep you aware of the chance. It is not a very strong overarching pattern, so a few storms look to bubble up here and there through the weekend.

Highs should hang out in the upper 80s to low 90s on Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday. High pressure sets in early next week helping bring a quieter stretch of weather. Our temperatures look to bounce around between the 80s and low 90s for most of the upcoming 7 day forecast.

Have a great weekend! -Meteorologist Warren Sears