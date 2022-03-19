After a bit of a wintry mess on Friday morning, we will see warm and spring-like improvements in place for our Saturday. Most of us should hit at least 60 degrees, and a few could even touch 70 out there this afternoon. High pressure in place will allow for plenty of sunshine and relatively light winds.

Strong winds out of the south will allow our temperatures to climb even more heading into Sunday. Gusts will be out of the south between 20 and 35 mph.

Our recent moisture has not impacted our severe drought across the state. The dry ground conditions as well as gusty winds will make for high fire danger on Sunday. Fire Weather Watches are in place through the day on Sunday, mainly out west.

We need the moisture! I am seeing a great chance for a soaking rain heading through Monday.

The back end of the system could bring some off and on chances through Tuesday and potentially even Wednesday morning as well. I do think most of the totals will come from Monday’s wave. A bit of snow could mix in near the Kansas/Colorado state line, but expect this to mostly be a rain event.

3/19/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 67 Wind: W/SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 40 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 76 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 50 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, windy. 80% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 54 Lo: 37 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 49 Lo: 33 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 56 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny. Sat: Hi: 68 Lo: 45 Mostly sunny.



-Meteorologist Warren Sears