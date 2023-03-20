With Spring arriving at 4:24 this afternoon, it is fitting that our temperatures are coming up from the chill we had over this last weekend of Winter.

We started out chilly but mostly above freezing this Monday morning and now we are headed back to near-average highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s this Monday afternoon. We will also have a strong and gusty south wind and a mixture of sunshine and high clouds. A few showers are expected to pepper southwest Kansas later this afternoon, otherwise the rest of Kansas remains dry today.

Southwest winds will gust to 45 mph in much of central Kansas this afternoon into early this evening with wind advisories posted for much of the area.

There is a quick-moving system pegged for tonight and that could trigger a few showers, pushing through central and eastern portions of Kansas through Monday night.

However, the rain should exit the state early in the day Tuesday with clearing anticipated from west to east by the afternoon.

Tuesday will truly start to feel like Spring with temperatures climbing into the 60s and lower 70s and it won’t be quite as windy as today.

Temps climb further Wednesday, well into the 60s and 70s. Another system will bring a cold front our way Wednesday night and Thursday allowing another chance for showers into Thursday morning followed by cooling at the end of the week, but not nearly at cold as our recent cold shot.

Yet another couple of systems could bring chances for rain later Friday through the weekend and there may be some mixing or even a change to snow in western Kansas.



All-in-all, the first week of Spring ahead looks like a nice one. There all a few chances for rain but most of the time should be rain-free. We do need the moisture after all.

3/20/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy. Windy. Hi: 59 Wind: S 15-30

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 42 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain. Hi: 68 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 50 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 76 Lo: 54 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 69 Lo: 39 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 56 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 61 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 60 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston