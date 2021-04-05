Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spring-feel continues Monday, severe risk late Tuesday

A shower or storm is possible to the north early this morning through sunrise but most of us will go through the day ahead dry under mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions.

Winds are out of the south and have been breezy overnight. They’ll keep streaming in at 15 to 30 mph and send highs into the 70s to 80s.

Another storm chance later this evening starts to the west and tracks into Central Kansas overnight into Tuesday.

We’ll have to continue to monitor our fire danger Tuesday despite these isolated shower chances. Conditions will still be mainly dry and winds will be gusty.

Our next system that moves in tomorrow will generate strong winds through mid-week. We’ll need to stay weather aware late Tuesday as storm chances ramp up. A severe risk currently includes a good chunk of the area.

Storms will develop by Tuesday evening. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats with a strong to severe storm but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Rain and rumbles last through the night and into Wednesday. A rain/snow shower will flirt with the Kansas/Colorado line.

Cooler air on the back side of this system will pack a punch. Highs Wednesday will drop into the 50s to 40s as moisture tracks to the east through the day.

It won’t take long for temperatures to bounce back into the 70s. The chance of a shower or storm returns over the weekend but it won’t be a washout. So far, this chance favors Central Kansas Saturday night and Sunday.