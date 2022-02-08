We continue the upward temperature trend as we head into Tuesday. Most of us will make a warm run at the 50s and lower 60s. Enjoy all this sunshine.

Winds will pick up today out of the northwest. Sustained winds between 10 and 20 mph are likely closer to Wichita, with higher speeds across northern and western Kansas. This is where we could see 15 to 30 mph sustained winds with even higher gusts.

For this reason, fire danger is high in parts of the state. Those in north central Kansas were hardly touched by last week’s snow. They remain incredibly dry, and partnered with strong winds and low humidity, fires can and will get out of hand quickly. Burning is NOT recommended.

Winds will die down a bit overnight, and then pick up again tomorrow as another weak cold front comes through. We could see high gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range again.

We will jump around in the 50s and lower 60s for the next few days. This is a warm and almost spring like feel in early February. Our average high right now is 47 degrees.

No major storm systems are on tap for the Sunflower State as of right now, but a small disturbance could roll in late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. This would be an area of light rain and potentially a little snow mixed in. Right now, it looks like western Kansas is favored in this, but a few light showers could sneak closer to Wichita are possible.

All in all, it is a pretty quiet stretch of weather.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears