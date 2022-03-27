Sunday temperatures will be a touch on the cool side, but comfortable conditions take shape for the most part. Most of us will see sunshine today with a few clouds floating through, especially in the morning. A sprinkle or two is possible early, but I do not expect much from that. Expect highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s across the state. Winds will pick up a bit out of the east today from 10 to 20 mph.

We will notice big strides in the temperature department as we head into Monday and Tuesday. It looks like most of us will be able to warm into the 80s by Tuesday. This will bring increased moisture back as winds pick up from the south. It will feel more like a humid and warm early summer day.

The increased moisture and warmer temperatures will help set the stage for some thunderstorm development late Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center now has included the Wichita area and most of eastern Kansas in a Slight Risk for severe weather.

Timing looks to be in the evening. All storm risks look possible as of right now. Please stay weather aware and keep an eye on the forecast.

A bit of back end moisture is possible after Tuesday night’s cold front rolls through. We could have a cold rain at times Wednesday. A bit of snow could even mix in out west. This should not amount to much. Another system could bring us some rain chances on Friday as well. It is an active forecast!

Our upcoming storm system is also going to pull some colder air with it. Expect some chilly days in the 50s late week into the upcoming weekend.

3/27/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 60 Wind: E 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 38 Wind: E 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 73 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 56 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 82 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 59 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 57 Lo: 34 Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 58 Lo: 36 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 59 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears