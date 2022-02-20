We are looking at plenty of sunshine to wrap up the weekend. That spring feel will hold through the next two days, so enjoy it. Most of us will make it to the 60s out there for Sunday afternoon. Winds will begin to pick up, especially in central Kansas, between 10 and 25 mph. Those out west will enjoy a break from those windy conditions.

Warmer temperatures will linger into our Monday, with winds strong at times out of the south. Because of this, we have Fire Weather Watches in place through Monday afternoon. Burning is not advised.

Winds eventually shift from the south to the north as our next cold front plows through the state. We get to enjoy one more warm day on Monday, before Monday night and Tuesday morning temperatures tank. Expect widespread teens and single digits with windy conditions to begin our Tuesday.

There is not much improvement as we make our way through the upcoming week. Expect frigid mornings and cold afternoons. Slight relief comes next weekend.

A few different pieces of energy need to be watched this week as well. We will see a storm system skirt by our area on Tuesday, bringing the potential for a few flurries to northwest Kansas. Another storm system will push through southeast Kansas on Wednesday, potentially bringing a few snowflakes to the Turnpike. It looks like the better chance comes Thursday with a quick moving storm. Some minor accumulations look possible with that storm and we will keep an eye on it.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 61 Wind: SW/S 10-25

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 40 Wind: S/SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 70 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 19 Wind: SW/N 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 30 Lo: 8 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 26 Lo: 16 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Thu: Hi: 25 Lo: 8 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 32 Lo: 14 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 43 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 46 Lo: 24 Mostly sunny.