Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spring fever early this week, 60s make a brief appearance

Clouds have been departing from west to east as the winds will relax this evening. The system that brought the potential for freezing drizzle/flurries/sprinkles to the region earlier today is drifting away.

Temperatures are on a warming trend through the first couple of days this week. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s Monday into Tuesday with quiet conditions. We may see some patchy fog during the mornings where we recently had the greatest snowpack as this warming takes place.

A cold front comes in Tuesday night into Wednesday and looks dry upon its arrival. Temperatures will be reset to the 40s and 50s the remainder of the work week. Winds will be gusty to 40 MPH as this change happens.

A weak system will hug the state line Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing a chance for flurries and light snow to that part of our viewing area.

Next weekend, winds will ramp up again as our next storm system evolves Sunday into Monday. There is still a lot to be ironed out as this gets closer. Looks like rain and snow will return to the region, depending on the timing, track and intensity of this next wave, to end the following weekend and start the new work week.

We may also get another quick shot from the Arctic that will not linger for more than a day or two as we begin March.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman