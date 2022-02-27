The winds of change are here! Temperatures start the climb and will warm above average this week. A nice change from being stuck in the deep freeze over the last week. The nights will still be chilly, but afternoons beginning Monday will bounce back to the 60s. There will be a batch of thin clouds in the upper levels of the atmosphere working through the region, but not enough to slow our warm-up. Highs Tuesday inch closer to the 70s with many communities crossing this threshold. Changes begin to appear Thursday as a front aligns to the north. We will bake ahead of it with a few towns topping out in the upper 70s, close to 80. The winds do not look to be too strong until the end of the work week, which will keep our fire threat in check.

The first 7 to 10 days of March will be active with 3 storm systems. The first arrives Friday into Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the warm sector. We do have some instability to work with, enabling thunder. Dew points also return to the middle and upper 50s which will be enough for a storm or two to become stronger. There may be a brief window of snow to the northwest as this departs, but most of the moisture is out of here before the colder air takes root. Temperatures next weekend trend cooler and below average for this time of year.

We have another system on deck March 6-7. This will bring rain plus a better chance for snow on the backside to the northwest as the system wraps up its travels through the Plains. The next in the series arrives March 10 and once again will have a rain component farther east with snow to the northwest.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 25 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 64 Wind: W/SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 32 Wind: W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 76 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 70 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 33 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 55 Lo: 30 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman