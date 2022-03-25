The winds were elevated at times today across the state as a quick-moving disturbance passes us by. It brought little in the way of moisture to the region due to dry air closer to the surface. Through the evening, the fire danger will be our primary concern. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect for some portions of north central Kansas and southwestern Nebraska until 9PM this evening.

Similar to this morning, from northwestern into south central Kansas, a few sprinkles may be possible early in the day on Saturday, but our next best chance for rain looks to come together early this next week. In the meantime, temperatures are on a warming trend into the beginning of next week. This weekend, temperatures will rest into the 60s and 70s.

Our next storm system comes together Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted portions of western and central Kansas and across the state line into Oklahoma under a risk for severe weather. At this time, damaging winds and large hail look to be our primary concerns.

Gulf moisture will build into the region Monday and Tuesday as temperatures climb into the 70s and 80s. Showers and storms will begin to develop Tuesday afternoon and evening lingering into the overnight.

A few of these storms could be strong to severe. Scattered showers and some snow mixing in look possible through Thursday before this system departs our area to the east.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 36 Wind: N/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 10% chance of a sprinkle or a shower. Hi: 63 Wind: SW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a sprinkle or a shower. Lo: 39 Wind: E 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 77 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 82 Lo: 53 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 64 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 56 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 53 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige