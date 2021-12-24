Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spring for Christmas Eve, critical fire concerns over holiday weekend

The record high temperature for Topeka was broken today, hitting a high of 74°. This broke the record of 68° last set in 1889. You do not break records like this every day. Wichita fell short as the record high was 83° from 1955.

This goes to show you the power of the warmer winds ahead of the approaching cold front that will reset our temperatures for Christmas.

Winds have been the strongest near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line, gusting between 35 and 45 MPH. We had a max over the southwest corner of Kansas into the Oklahoma Panhandle in excess of 50 MPH. Portions of Texas gusted to more than 60 MPH! High Wind Warnings remain in effect to our southwest through evening.

This evening, a few sprinkles and light rain showers will develop near the I-70 corridor. Points East of Wichita might also see a sprinkle or two.

Overnight there will be a mix of stars and clouds. As winds switch out of the north, we will cool for Christmas but then gain ground again in the warmth department by Sunday.

Fire danger increases to end the holiday weekend reaching critical levels to the west. Fire Weather Watches are now in effect from the lunch hour through early evening on Sunday.

Wind gusts from 35 to 45 MPH are possible with stronger gusts to the southwest. Sunday’s storm system does not look impressive for moisture over a limited section of eastern Kansas.

Temperatures early next week will be mild before another cold front arrives late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Moisture is looking less likely to the east as drier air wins out yet again over Kansas.

Temperatures cool behind this system and the overnights during the middle of next week look bitter. We will then warm by week’s end as a stronger cold front arrives. We may have a little more moisture to work with in terms of rain and/or snow to begin the following weekend. We will watch it and hopefully our dreams of at least some moisture are not dashed as we get closer to its arrival.

From our Storm Track 3 weather team to your family, Merry Christmas!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman