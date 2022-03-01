Today is the first day of Meteorological Spring! That west/northwesterly wind continues to work as a downslope wind from the Rockies, enhancing this warm-up under high pressure. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s will prevail through Friday. Wichita even makes a run for the 80s this week before the first in a series of systems crosses our path.

Prescribed burns are planned over the Flint Hills this month. Keep in mind if you see or smell smoke. That said, winds this week will be light, but with increasing temps and low relative humidity, grass fires will have the ability to spread. Weak winds will be good for any grass fires that do start as firefighters will be able to tackle one quickly. Friday will be more of an issue as winds will be stronger, but increasing humidity will also work in our favor.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday evening north of I-70, concentrated near the Kansas/Nebraska state line. There is some instability to work with which could help a storm produce hail. Farther south, an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out, but chances look low. Saturday offers up another isolated chance for rain from central into eastern Kansas. Sunday looks the best in terms of moisture from central into eastern Kansas with snow to the northwest. Instability shifts to the southeast.

Southwest Kansas, unfortunately, misses the boat with these waves as temperatures cool closer to average. Any snowfall accumulation at this point looks light farther north and west.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 41 Wind: S/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 81 Wind: W/SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 41 Wind: SW/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 78 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 79 Lo: 53 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 74 Lo: 33 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 26 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 49 Lo: 27 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman