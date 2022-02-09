Mild afternoon temperatures will remain in place this afternoon under a sunny sky.

We will see a few clouds drift through the region this afternoon, but daytime highs will climb into the 50s and 60s.

One thing to be mindful of this afternoon is the heightened fire concern across south central Kansas this afternoon.

This is the region where low relative humidity values, warm afternoon temperatures and gusty winds will combine to lead to an elevated grassland fire risk. Winds gusting in excess of 30 MPH will be possible through the afternoon.

Be mindful of throwing out used cigarettes and using outdoor machinery that may cause a spark as ongoing drought conditions contribute to these fire concerns.

Winds will relax after sunset allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s and 30s overnight.

A disturbance is passing through the region.

There is not much in the way of moisture associated with this system, but a sprinkle to a passing flurry will be possible through the overnight and into Thursday morning.

Temperatures remain mild Thursday and Friday as the winds pick up once again to wrap up the work week.

These gusty conditions will be the sign of a stronger cold front moving through just in time for the weekend.

Once again, moisture remains minimal with this system headed into the weekend before sunshine breaks through and temperatures slowly start to rebound.

We will see the return of daytime highs into the 50s and 60s next week. Eyes on are on a midweek system that may have a better chance of bringing us moisture as well as colder temperatures. Something to monitor in the days to come.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige