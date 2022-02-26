The warming trend is underway this weekend. Saturday will be our coolest day of the next several as temperatures are climbing into the 60s and 70s into the middle of the upcoming work week.

High pressure is building in which will keep abundant sunshine and dry conditions in place for the next several days.

Our next storm system remains on track for the end of the work week and into the weekend. Gulf moisture will be transported northward helping to fuel better chances for rain and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall on the other side of the weekend front, but it does not look to be to the degree that we have seen in recent days.

2/26/22 The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 19 Wind: S/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 57 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 26 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 64 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 74 Lo: 45 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 69 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.