Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spring-like warmth brings back late week rain/storm potential

Sun-filled skies with lighter winds carried on a mild day across the Sunflower State. Several grass fires popped up this afternoon as the ground remains bone-dry.

This mild air sticks with us tonight as temperatures drop into the 30s overnight.

Southerly winds help to pump in more warm air again on Thursday, but that comes with bigger changes for some throughout the day. Expect highs to be back into the 60s and 50s where there will be more clouds and showers. There will be a brief period Thursday of high fire danger before the rain moves in for our central communities with the gusty nature of our winds (gusts to 35) and warm temperatures.

Our next system is on deck and will move into western Kansas Thursday morning. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible heading into Thursday evening.

The severe threat is low, however we will have enough instability for a clap of thunder or two with heavier pockets of rain. If a stronger storm pops up Thursday, it will be confined mainly to areas south of a line from Liberal to Dodge City and southwest of Medicine Lodge. A stronger storm could produce hail.

Wichita will start to get into the action by Thursday evening with rain lingering through the overnight and into Friday morning.

The 3PM to 10PM window Thursday will need to be monitored for the potential of isolated stronger storms.

Rainfall amounts are appreciated as most will pick up a quarter of an inch. Northeast Kansas gets robbed as the storm’s track is not favorable for moisture there. Rainfall amounts as high as an inch to 1.5″ are possible! We will take it.

Temperatures will briefly drop into the 50s Friday before warming this weekend.

Sunshine returns over the weekend with highs back into the 60s. We will dry out quickly as winds ramp up Sunday with gusts to 45 MPH possible. Next week there is a chance for rain in our central and eastern areas Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Later in the work week, a stronger storm system might have us seeing some snow in its latter stages farther north and west as cooler air sinks south in our direction. Storm track will be important, and the southern Plains, namely Texas, may have a shot at severe weather.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman