Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spring-like weather turns to winter tonight

Sunshine and clouds carried us through the afternoon. Temperatures heated up to 70° for some ahead of the storm system. We have a few ingredients lined up for some strong to severe storms possible this evening into the overnight hours.

Much of southcentral into portions of southwest Kansas remain under the Slight Risk for severe weather tonight with an Enhanced Risk encompassing areas such as Medicine Lodge and Arkansas City.

Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be our main concerns, but an isolated tornado threat cannot be completely ruled out especially for areas closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. Hail could potentially be between quarter size (1″ diameter) and breakfast egg sized (2″ diameter) tonight.

Showers and storms will develop this evening and lift to the north through tomorrow morning.

A few stronger storms remain possible into Wednesday morning as well which is why areas from Manhattan to just east of Great Bend down through Arkansas City remain under the Marginal Risk for severe weather tomorrow morning.

Places from northcentral Kansas down through southwestern Kansas see the best chances for accumulating snowfall as cold air wraps around the back of this low pressure system changing heavy rain over to snow.

Rain and thunderstorms could produce additional rainfall of 1″ to 2″ with locally higher amounts possible.

Winter Storm Watches and Blizzard Warnings are in effect for far southwestern Kansas to include places like Dodge City, Elkhart, Liberal, and the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Given the warmer temperatures we have had recently, the ground will still be fairly warm to start meaning snow will likely melt on contact initially. Some spots across far southwestern Kansas into the Oklahoma Panhandle could see 3″ to 6″ of snowfall with many southwest of Great Bend looking at 1″ to 3″ of snow. Locally higher amounts, especially in areas highlighted by the Winter Storm Watch and Blizzard Warning could see isolated totals pushing 6″ of snow.

Once this storm system is out of here by early Thursday morning, we are working in a few dry days leading into the weekend. Next chance for rain arrives Sunday into Monday and it looks like we will continue this active pattern into next week as well.