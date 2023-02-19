Clouds held temperatures back a little on Saturday but skies cleared out overnight allowing temperatures to cool into the 20s and 30s. Sunshine will dominate this morning but a veil of high clouds is expected to overspread the southern half of Kansas this afternoon. We are expecting enough sunshine today to warm temperatures nicely across Kansas with highs reaching the well above-average 50s and 60s making for a beautiful Sunday. We have mainly clear skies and a chilly start to this Sunday morning.

Milder above-average temperatures will take over as the day goes on with temperatures reaching the 50s and 60s this afternoon. In fact parts of southwest Kansas close to the Oklahoma border can flirt with the 70 degree mark this afternoon! Northwest Kansas remains a little cool, but still nice with highs only reaching into the upper-40s. There will be plenty of sunshine across the state this morning then this afternoon, a veil of high cloudiness will overspread southern Kansas filtering that sunshine as a storm system tracks across northern Texas. The important difference today will be much lighter winds as compared to Saturday. So, today will truly be the nicest day of the weekend so far.

Skies will be cloudier than not across much of the region tonight holding temperatures from dropping any cooler than the mid 20s to mid 30s.

We stay dry President’s Day with temperatures getting a few degrees warmer than today along with partly sunny skies and continued light winds. Temperatures will have no trouble warming into the lower to middle 60s for President’s Day though far northwest Kansas will probably not make it past the lower 50s thanks to the melting snow cover left by last week’s Winter Storm.

The warming trend will continue Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 60s but winds will pick up out of the south.

Moisture returns on Wednesday as low pressure and a strong Arctic cold front plunge south into Kansas. Rain will develop to our southeast, with snow brewing to the northwest. Rain showers could clip our far eastern counties Wednesday morning. Snow will then push across western Kansas by Wednesday evening through the overnight. Temperatures will show a huge contrast Wednesday on either side of the southward moving front. Highs will easily surpass 70 across south central and southeast Kansas on the warm side of the front Wednesday and drop through the 30s in northwestern Kansas behind the front.

Temperatures continue to drop significantly by Wednesday night and Thursday but this Arctic air is expected to leave quickly. Highs will slowly climb back into the 50s for the weekend.

Current Forecast for Wichita and SouthCentral Kansas

2/19/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 61 Wind: W/NW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 33 Wind: W/NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 65 Wind: SE/SW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 36 Wind: W/NE 5-10

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 22 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 38 Lo: 16 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 32 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 60 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy

Meteorologist Jack Boston