High pressure is strolling into town behind Monday’s low pressure system and cold front that brought unsettled weather to the state. This high pressure system has cleared our skies. The wind flow around this feature keeps us on the cooler side today with below-average highs in the 40s and 50s. This will change over the next 24 hours.

Another cold night is ahead of us with the large high pressure area crossing right over the central Plains. Temperatures by early Wednesday morning will bottom out in the 20s and 30s.

The chillier temperatures wont be around for long as the center of high pressure pushes east of the area causing our winds to return from the south and increase in speed tomorrow. A cold front will approach from the north tomorrow before stalling over the northern half of Kansas. Locations south of this boundary will bake but those behind it stay cool.

Winds gusting from 40-50 MPH with locally higher gusts ramp up into Thursday as the next storm system moves into the Plains.

The fire danger will be high in the warmth and wind. A Fire Weather Watch has already been issued for some far western Kansas counties for Thursday.

Storm development Thursday night will be isolated. Moisture will eventually meet up with this system but not until late in the day with an increasingly unstable atmosphere. This is a conditional risk for severe weather after dark into the early morning of Friday for spots south of Highway 50 and East of the Turnpike.

Winds outside of any storm will be strong and maintain intensity into Friday before this system clears us far enough to the east. A Wind Advisory is imminent with the potential to reach High Wind Warning status. Any wraparound moisture Friday will favor locations near and north of I-70. Cannot rule out a few snowflakes mixing in with the chilly rain.

The weekend will be dry with temperatures turning cooler, yet still comfortable, on Saturday with noticeably higher afternoon temperatures on Sunday. Early next week there is a chance for more wet weather by Tuesday as another system approaches.

3/28/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Mostly sunny. Hi: 55 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 34 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 67 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 49 Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly:

Thu: Hi: 72 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Fri: Hi: 73 Lo: 35 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sat: Hi: 63 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston