Our wintry system is exiting the region to the east. This will bring improving conditions through the weekend as temperatures look to climb into the 60s to wrap up the winter season on Saturday and 70s to kick off the start of spring on Sunday.

Winds pick up again on Sunday which will lead to heightened fire concerns in some parts of the state Sunday afternoon. Fire Weather Watches have been issued for some parts of the area Sunday afternoon and evening.

The dry weather will only last through the weekend as our next storm system takes shape Monday and Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible as this next system comes together, and heavy rainfall will be a possibility for some. As temperatures cool each night, we may see some snow trying to mix in on the back side of this system across western Kansas, but temperatures are largely expected to stay above freezing which will keep most of the activity as rain. This storm system exits the region Wednesday as temperatures look to be on a warming trend through the end of next week to near or above average temperatures.

3/18/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 32 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 67 Wind: W/SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 40 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 54 Lo: 37 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 51 Lo: 36 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige