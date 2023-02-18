The warming trend will begin today with temperatures recovering to above average levels following a chilly start early. Temperatures starting in the 20s and low 30s will warm to the 40s and 50s this Saturday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and a strong and gusty southwest wind. There is even a slight chance for sprinkles in Wichita and South Central Kansas. The increase in mid and upper level cloud cover today is the result of a small upper-level disturbance working through the region. It might be able to squeeze out a sprinkle in south central Kansas, but there is little in the way of moisture to work with. Highs will offer up more 50s especially in locations that did not get the snow earlier in the week.

Winds will become strong and gusty today with gusts approaching 45 MPH, especially over south central areas of the state. With conditions still quite dry, there is an elevated grassland fire danger this afternoon across central and southwest Kansas, so be careful not to have any open flames or burning today.

A wind advisory is in effect from 11 am until 7 pm today for a large chunk of central Kansas.

Tonight will start off with a gusty wind but winds should settle down overnight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 20s and lower 30s.

Temps keep rising on Sunday with more in the way of sunshine. Highs will warm into the 50s and 60s Sunday but it will feel much nicer as compared to today thanks to much lighter winds. Sunday is definitely our pick of the two days this weekend!

The warmth will carry over into early next week with many communities hitting highs in the 50s and 60s.

Next storm system on the horizon will be late Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain looks more likely East with a wintry mix north of I-70. The models are still having difficulty resolving the details the mid-week system.

One thing is certain, however. Temps will crash behind this feature and feel more like the Arctic to round out the end of next week. But the good news is that the visit of the cold air will be rather brief and temperatures will already be warming back up in time for next weekend.

2/18/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a sprinkle or shower. Hi: 53 Wind: SW/S 15-25 G45

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 31 Wind: S/SW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 60 Wind: W/NW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 32 Wind: NW/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 66 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 66 Lo: 22 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 42 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 28 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 32 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Meteorologist Jack Boston