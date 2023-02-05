Winds relaxed overnight. This along with clear skies have allowed temperatures to becoming chilly. Early this Sunday morning we are waking to temperatures in the 20s across most of the Sunflower state.

Winds will be noticeably lighter today with similar mild temperatures reaching the 50s and 60s making it feel even nicer as compared to Saturday. Temperatures across the nation show that the brutally cold Arctic air that was over the Northeast Saturday has moved out quickly with temps across the nation ranging from the teens in the north to 40s and 50s across the southern US and low 70s in South Florida.

Right here at home in Kansas, it’s a cold start to this Sunday with temps mostly in the 20s currently. A small high pressure system that moved in behind the evening cold frontal passage with push east of Kansas by this afternoon allowing for winds to switch into the south. With sunny to partly cloudy skies for this Sunday, we will have temperatures reaching Springlike levels this afternoon with highs in the 50s and 60s. Since the wind will be noticeably lighter than Saturday, today will feel much nicer by comparison.

A south breeze will prevent us from cooling as much this Sunday night dropping to lows in the 30s and 40s with a few upper 20s northwest where there is still some snowcover. If most of that snow can melt away today, then it may not get below 30 in northwest Kansas overnight.

The south wind may bring some low level moisture north into central Kansas later tonight and even some patchy fog. Any clouds and patchy fog should disappear quickly on Monday. A cold front will also cross the state from west to east. With wind swinging around to the northwest behind the front, it will turn cooler Monday in northwest Kansas but the rest of the state will see a gusty southwest wind during the day pushing highs back up into the Springlike 50s and 60s. Temperatures could flirt with the 70 degree mark closer to the Oklahoma border in south central Kansas by Monday afternoon.

Behind Monday’s cold front, temperatures Monday night and Tuesday will slip back down toward our seasonal average for early February as a chillier north wind takes over.

A much better shot for rain arrives later Tuesday night and Wednesday as a low pressure system tracks from Teas through Arkansas and into Missouri to our east. A wintry mix will track across most of central Kansas on Wednesday but it should mainly rain for Wichita and South Central Kansas.

Another cold front will track across the region come Thursday, bringing the potential for light snowfall across most of the area and a reinforcing shot of cold air back to the Sunflower State.

2/5/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 62 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 41 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 65 Wind: S/SW 15-25

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 35 Wind: NW/N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 47 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 49 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 48 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 54 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston