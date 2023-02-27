Winds are strong as yesterday’s storm system departs and high pressure builds in from the west.

Winds will relax some overnight. Temperatures will become chilly, but not bitterly cold.

Skies stay clear into Tuesday with another warm day on tap.

Grassland fire danger is high farther southwest where Fire Weather Warnings are in effect. Anytime it is warm, windy with low relative humidity, our fire danger will be high in locations that have not seen much, if any, snow nor rain as of late. Please make sure to be cautious and not be the spark that could lead to a wildfire.

Changes arrive on Wednesday as temperatures start the cooling process in advance of our next storm system. This system takes a more southerly jog, which puts a better potential for rain and snow across the Sunflower State.

Thursday we have a chance for snow north and west where light accumulations are possible. We even have a limited engagement with rain/snow early Thursday around the Wichita area before turning over to rain in the afternoon.

Any moisture leftover by evening will transition back to snow. Temps remain cool into Friday.

Warming winds take over during the weekend. Wind gusts increase by Sunday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 35 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 66 Wind: E/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 36 Wind: SW/N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 59 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 43 Lo: 22 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 49 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman