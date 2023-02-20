Warm temperatures will begin this week, but much colder air will end it. Temps surge to the 60s with the 50s where snow has favored recently before the next cold front by mid-week.

Overnight will not be as cold due to the warmer air stretching north into the Sunflower State.

Winds will begin to increase Tuesday with high fire danger in the southwest.

Temps are also going up further and will peak by Wednesday. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder develop late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

At the same time, temps will cool in the north to support snow. Some light accumulations will take place but areas outside our viewing area to the north will see more. We quickly dry out as the front slices across the state.

There will be a major difference from one side of the front to the other. Temps ahead bust into the 70s with those behind it facing an Arctic invasion. The timing of the cold front will be critical overnight into Thursday morning for Wichita. Needless to say, we all lose out to the colder air Thursday and Friday. Highs will shift below average to the 20s and 30s. Overnights will become bitter briefly.

Looks like another piece of energy, a fast-moving system, works through Friday into Friday night. Areas East may see a wintry mix with more snow to the north.

Temps bounce back by the weekend to the 50s with more 60s Sunday.

Early next week looks unsettled with another storm system. This will bring a chance for rain and snow to different parts of the region. Location and temperature will play big parts into who gets what before the month ends.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 36 Wind: W/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 67 Wind: E/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 53 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 19 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 38 Lo: 14 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 39 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 37 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 33 Mostly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman