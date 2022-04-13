Temperatures have taken a cooler turn today on the other side of a cold front that rolled through the region yesterday. A few sprinkles still remain possible into this afternoon but the heaviest of the activity sits off towards the east. Expect daytime highs to rest into the 40s and 50s for most this afternoon with winds gusting in excess of 30 MPH possible today.

This will lead to fire weather conditions for parts of the region this afternoon. Fire Weather Warnings remain in effect until 8PM.

Colder air settles in tonight. Temperatures will drop below freezing across the Sunflower State, so make sure you are protecting any sensitive plants as well as turning off any sprinkler systems tonight.

A Freeze Warning is in effect until 8AM Thursday for portions of north central into northeastern Kansas.

An active pattern will set up as several cold fronts roll through the area, but any rainfall does not look to be drought-busting for western Kansas where rainfall is needed the most. The first of these cold fronts arrives on Friday and will keep a few sprinkles possible across south central Kansas.

Our second front arrives on Sunday with another looking to take shape early next week. This will moderate our temperatures into the 60s and 70s most days across Kansas. It will also keep our winds elevated with no real relief to our fire danger concerns in sight as breezy winds will return each afternoon under this active pattern.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers. Hi: 58 Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 29 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 65 Wind: W/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 44 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 68 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 69 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige