If today is supposed to represent the end of summer, someone needs to let the forecast know that. It will feel warm and summer-like for a good stretch this week. We stay warm this evening with lows falling into the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures will be above average tomorrow. Highs range from the state’s upper 80s to the mid-90s, with winds out of the south.

High pressure will keep temperatures in the 90s for most of the week. This high will stay off to our west, keeping the extreme heat out of the Plains, but we will still be toasty and above average for this time of year.

Rain chances will also be squashed by this high as we look at a dry week full of sunshine. We could see a sprinkle or two as a cold front moves across the state this weekend, but nothing that will help our current drought conditions.

Temperatures try to retreat into the upper 80s this weekend as a weak cold front passes across the region, but return to the 90s by the beginning of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 92 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 66 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll