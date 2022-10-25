After a healthy dose on rain on Monday, we were able to dry out for Tuesday with a good deal of sunshine. That strong fall feel has taken over and is here to stay for quite some time. This includes some chilly nights! Lows tonight fall to the 30s.

The short-term outlook favors dry and comfortable air. Highs on Wednesday make another run at the 60s which is just shy to right around average for this time of year. Winds will be up a bit at times out of the southeast, especially in the afternoon.

Clouds begin to increase during the day from west to east. There is also a slim shot at a sprinkle or two in far northwest Kansas. This will not amount to anything.

Chances increase a little bit late Wednesday into Thursday. Our next shot at rain will not be as substantial as what we saw earlier this week, but any bit helps. A few spotty bands of rain will lift through the region during the day Thursday, before moving out early Friday.

Rain chances fall during the day Friday and for the weekend. Expect the weekend to be gorgeous! A few days next week could even push into the lower 70s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 40 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 67 Wind: N/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 44 Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 65 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 64 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 69 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 71 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears