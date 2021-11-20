Storm Track 3 Forecast: Standard late fall weather on tap for the weekend

Saturday looks like a standard late fall day. We will see cool temperatures eventually turn comfortable by the afternoon. Highs today range mostly in the upper 50s with a few jumping into the lower 60s. This is slightly above average for this time of year as Wichita’s average high is 55 degrees.

We should see clouds build throughout the state during the day.

As a cold front works in tonight, a few sprinkles are possible in far northwest Kansas. I do not expect much from this.

While our skies will be gloomy at times, our winds will lighten up a bit today. We will not see the 50 mph gusts Friday brought, but a few 20 mph gusts are possible mainly across northwest Kansas.

Our next mini cold front comes late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. We will see winds switch out of the north, becoming strong at times.

Highs will just be a few degrees cooler tomorrow . We start mostly cloudy and then should see some late day sunshine, but those winds will remain gusty out of the north.



Early next week brings a variety of 50s and even some lower 60s midweek. This is going to be a quick surge of warmer air before much cooler air funnels in for the Thanksgiving holiday.

We have our eyes on Thanksgiving as some cooler changes are on the way. Some of our chilliest air will filter in, with highs only likely in the 40s across the state.

I am expecting some clouds late week, and we will have to watch the chance for a few showers around Thanksgiving day. The best chance, as of now, looks to be across far southeast Kansas, late Wednesday into very early Thursday. Again this chance currently looks very slim. We will keep our eyes on it!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears