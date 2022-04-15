Friday brings one of our warmer days of the next few. We can expect a trend of 60s to the northwest and 70s/80s for the rest of us. Winds will be up at times. A weak boundary slides through the state today, eventually switching those winds out of the north/northeast.

Fire Weather Warnings are in place through the southwestern part of the state through Friday evening.

The SPC has a Marginal Risk for part of Elk and Chautauqua counties for this evening. An isolated cell could become strong to severe, with hail and damaging wind being the main concern. It looks like the better chance stays just off to the southeast however, across southeast Kansas and eastern Oklahoma.

Any storm that can fire up will likely be isolated into the evening hours.

Saturday will be left a little on the cool side. Highs likely hangout in the 60s for most of the weekend. Sunny skies for Saturday turn a bit more dreary for Sunday.

A few spotty showers are possible on Sunday, especially in the morning.

The better chance looks to be across central and eastern Kansas. Just keep this in mind for any outdoor Easter plans. It will not be a washout by any means, but you may just want to keep the rain jacket or umbrella handy.

Another storm system looks to push through on Tuesday. It looks like a few thunderstorms are possible later in the day. Right now, severe weather does not look to be a major concern.

4/15/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 74 Wind: S/N 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 42 Wind: NE 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 63 Wind: NE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 46 Wind: NE/E 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 64 Lo: 41 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 67 Lo: 52 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 73 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 74 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 74 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears