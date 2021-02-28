Storm Track 3 Forecast: Starting March sunny and mild, moisture-starved through mid-week

The cold front has cleared Kansas leaving a clear sky behind to wrap up February as rain and storms roll through the Tennessee Valley this evening.

The front has left some folks feeling significantly cooler as gusty northerly winds ushered in temperatures 10 to as much as 30 degrees cooler Sunday. Highs only made it into the 40s and 50s across the Sunflower State.

Lows overnight will dip into the teens and 20s across Kansas.

While temperatures took a hit today with the frontal passage, we will rebound this week. Expect more 50s Monday followed by a steady stretch of 60s for the upcoming work week.

Sunshine will prevail even as a storm system tracks to the south of us by Tuesday. We will have a slight uptick in winds and will need to monitor for any grassland fire danger.

A system late Thursday into Friday will sweep through quickly and bring light rain to the region. However, not everybody will see it.

Most of next weekend looks dry with another potential chance for rain early next week. Winds also look like they amplify much stronger than what we have dealt with lately. That said, continued dry and warm conditions will breed the risk for grass fires into the early half of the following work week.

Please do not be the spark that starts any grass fires!

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman