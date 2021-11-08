Storm Track 3 Forecast: Starting to cool back down, mid-week rain chance

There will be more sun Monday with a few more clouds around as a boundary moves in. There will not be any moisture with the front today but winds are switching out of the north which will begin to cool us down.

Highs will range from the upper 50s to the middle 70s. The coolest air will be to the northwest while the warmest air will be to the south and southeast.

Winds today will also be breezy but then turn lighter after sundown. Lows will range from chilly 30s to milder low 50s.

The cooldown continues tomorrow with highs in the 60s and 50s. We will drop below average and turn chilly by the end of the work week. Highs Friday will be in the 50s and 40s.

Our best chance for moisture this week will be during the middle of the week. Clouds will build into the area Tuesday night. Showers and storms will develop Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has included a portion of South Central Kansas in a Marginal Risk of severe weather. There is an isolated risk of a strong to severe storm capable of damaging gusts and hail.

A few showers and storms will continue through Wednesday evening between Central and Eastern Kansas. We will turn dry by Thursday morning.

Another piece of energy swings through and could spark a few raindrops or snowflakes Thursday night. Areas south will have the best chance. Conditions will be dry by Friday morning so the window of opportunity will be brief.

With the exception of the cooler temperatures, this upcoming weekend is looking quiet with a mix of sun and clouds.