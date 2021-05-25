Storm Track 3 Forecast: Stay weather aware as more rounds of storms expected

Our atmosphere is still primed for stormy activity due to a boundary to the west and moist air flowing into the area. Storms between Central and Northwest Kansas this morning aren’t expected to be severe but could still be capable of heavy rain, small hail, lightning, and gusty winds.

This activity will gradually track to the east through this morning and into the afternoon. Some sun returns to the west during the afternoon as clouds break. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

The stormy timeline continues late afternoon and early evening when new storms develop to the south. We’ll need to monitor the Kansas/Oklahoma line closely. All severe hazards will be possible again so an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

A few more storms will flare up to the north in Central Kansas as we continue through the evening. Once we get into the overnight storms should begin to fizzle out and move out.

Wednesday starts mainly dry and we should stay that way through much of the day. New storms return to the area by the evening. They’ll get started to the west and last through the night.

The greatest risk of severe weather will be to the north near the Kansas/Nebraska line. Large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado will be possible (especially to the west).

This activity will track west to east with most of it being to our east by sunrise Thursday. A boundary will spark more storms late Thursday between South Central and Eastern Kansas in the afternoon and early evening. They will likely form into a line and slowly dip south of the area through the night.

The risk of severe weather will need to be monitored into and through Memorial Day Weekend. Stay weather aware and have more than one way to receive warnings.