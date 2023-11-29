A chilly morning with residual snowpack from the weekend’s snowstorm, there is a bit of patchy fog especially in areas with snow still on the ground.

Starting out in the 20s, temperatures stay cold today with highs only reaching into the 40s for Wichita.

Warmer highs closer to normal develop to the west where the snow has melted away.

Most of the remaining snow will be gone after today and that teams up with increasing cloud cover to keep overnight temps a little warmer.

Another storm system is waiting in the wings and is expected to move in our direction tomorrow. It is taking a more southerly track, which favors those of lower latitude for rainfall tomorrow.

Clouds thicken up, and rain begins in the afternoon along the Oklahoma state line. Temperatures will be well above freezing tomorrow afternoon, so this will be all rain initially.

Precipitation spreads north and east through the night as temperatures cool, but without a big arctic air mass in place, they will be warm enough to keep most of it as rain. On the back edge of the system, we may get just cold enough to see some flakes mix in, but this will be brief and allows little time for anything to accumulate.

After this system clears out, there may be another weak, moisture-starved system on Saturday bit this looks to bring meager chances of additional rain or snow at best.

Through the weekend and into next week, a drier pattern sets up as temperatures climb to near and above normal. Some nice outdoor days look to be on track by next week!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 44 Wind: W/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 33 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy to overcast. 60% chance of rain. Hi: 45 Wind: S/NE 5-15

Tomorrow night: Overcast. 70% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 33 Wind: NE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 37 Lo: 26 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 29 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 54 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 55 Lo: 31 Mostly sunny.